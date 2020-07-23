O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of five new positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.
Carol Doolittle, North Central District Health Department director, said new case count and details by county are as follows:
Holt — Two new positive cases. The first case has been determined to be result from community acquired transmission. The second case has been determined to have been contracted through travel. Both cases are currently in isolation. Case investigation remains on going for one case, while all close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine for the other.
Cherry — One new positive case. This case had contracted the illness through close contact with a positive case. All additional close contacts with this case have been identified and are in quarantine and the case is currently in isolation.
Knox — One new positive case. Through case investigation it has been determined that the case had contracted the illness through travel. The case is currently in isolation and close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine.
Pierce — One new positive case. Through case investigations it has been determined that the case is the result from community spread which has been present in the county. All close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine and the case is actively in isolation.
Doolittle said North Central would also like to report two additional recoveries in Antelope county. Updated case counts and totals as of Thursday at 3 p.m. are as follows: 77 Total Cases (TC), 60 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). By county, they are:
Antelope: TC: 17 R: 13, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 4 R: 1; Holt: TC: 7 R: 5; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 29 R: 27; Pierce: TC: 17 R: 11; Rock: TC: 2, R: 2.
North Central would like to remind residents that as restrictions loosen in neighboring counties, it is still important to practice good hand hygiene, mask wearing when social distancing and to stay home when not feeling well.