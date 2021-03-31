A day after Norfolk police arrested three people in 24 hours on suspicion of possessing meth, they arrested five more on similar charges.
On Tuesday at about 2 a.m., a Norfolk police officer saw a man known to the officer as Eric Glinsmann, 36, of Norfolk driving a vehicle. A check of his license showed that it was suspended, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The officer had contact with Glinsmann in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue. He was taken into custody for driving under suspension and, in a subsequent search of Glinsmann, officers recovered psychotropic mushrooms and methamphetamine, Bauer said. A hatchet also was located between the driver's door and the driver's seat of the vehicle. A second homemade ax type weapon made from a pipe and a sharpened knife point head also was recovered from the vehicle.
Glinsmann was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Also early Tuesday, officers were checking the welfare of a child at a residence in the 300 block of South 11th Street, as it was believed that the small child was left unattended, Bauer said.
When officers arrived, they found the front door to the home open and only the screen door closed. Officers could hear a child crying and could smell the distinct odor of marijuana in the home through the screen door. Officers knocked and attempted contact with people inside. An adult female came to the front door and shut the door on the officers, Bauer said. Communication through the door was attempted, but the female would not identify herself and not let the officers check on the child.
Officers interviewed others with knowledge of the residence and illegal drugs associated with it. A search warrant was issued for the residence and was served just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The child was located and turned over to the custody of its mother.
The woman in the house was identified as Jennifer Capps, 38, of Madison. During the search, officers recovered several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. The pipe was next to Capps' wallet in a bedroom that she had been staying in, according to police. A check of her history showed she had an active Platte County arrest warrant.
Capps was arrested on the outstanding warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
At about 11:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer had contact with the driver, Bauer said, who was identified as Miles Guyton, 27, of Norfolk. A check of his license showed that it was under suspension. The officer asked Guyton to step out of the vehicle and explained that he was under arrest on suspicion of driving under suspension.
Guyton became upset and refused to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. When the officer took his wrist, he pulled away and resisted having handcuffs placed on him. The officer was eventually able to secure him in handcuffs.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered two clear capsule pills filled with a white powdery substance in his front sweatshirt pocket. The powder tested positive for methamphetamine/MDMA.
Guyton was arrested on charges of driving under suspension, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail
At 11:20 p.m., an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an improper turn at the intersection of Fifth Street and Grove Avenue. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Troy Chaney, 40, of Pierce, and the passenger, who was identified as Erica Ober, 19, homeless.
Ober had several “blunt wraps,” drug paraphernalia used to ingest marijuana, in her lap, according to police. In a search of Ober, officers recovered a crumpled up cigarette package that held a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine.
In a search of the vehicle, officers recovered another small bag of methamphetamine and several glass pipes. Both Chaney and Ober were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Both were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.