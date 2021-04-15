STANTON — An accident Thursday evening in southern Stanton County sent five people to the hospital.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the Highway 32 and Highway 57 junction, about 8 miles south of Stanton.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said an eastbound pickup driven by Angel Sandoval, 31, Madison, pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Mistie Foote, 34, Clarkson. The collision forced both vehicles off the roadway in the west ditch, he said.

Sandoval was extricated from the wreckage. Sandoval and his two children, ages 8 and 10, were all transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance, the sheriff said.

Foote and her teenage daughter were also transported to Faith Regional by ambulance, Unger said.

Stanton Fire/Rescue along with Leigh and Clarkson Rescue responded to the scene. The highway intersection was partially blocked for just over an hour as the scene was cleared.

Unger said seatbelts were in use and airbags deployed in both vehicles and are credited with preventing more serious injuries. Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene with traffic control.

Tags

In other news

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo for a while longer after government health advisers declared Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk really is.

Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all American troops from the country and end America’s longest war.

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd wrapped up its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.