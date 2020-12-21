Five deaths reported from virus

North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 80 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Thursday.

NCDHD also reported five additional COVID-19 death in the district: two Knox County men in their 70s, one Holt County man in his 80s, an Antelope County woman in her 80s, and a Holt County woman in her 90s.

NCDHD sends its sincerest condolences to the families, said Whitney Abbott of North Central.

NCDHD’s physical office will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, and Jan. 1. For general COVID-19 questions, call the Nebraska COVID-19 Hotline at 402-552-6645.

NCDHD will not host testing clinics in O’Neill on Dec. 23, 24 and 31.

The case count as of Monday at 4 p.m. for the district was 3,574 total cases, 1,445 recoveries, 47 deaths and 499 total cases reported in the last 14 days.

