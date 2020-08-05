Five counties report new coronavirus cases

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of five (5) additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district, according to a news release on Wednesday afternoon.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, provided the following break down. She said one case in Cherry County is currently under investigation. One case in Holt County is due direct contact with a positive case and all close contacts have been contacted and asked to quarantine. One case in Knox County is due to community spread and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. One case in Pierce County is due to community spread and all close contacts have been notified and asked to quarantine. One case in Rock County is due to community spread and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Doolittle said the case count update as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. was 95 Total Cases (TC), 79 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). By county, they are as follows:
Antelope: TC: 19 R: 16, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 5 R: 3; Holt: TC: 13 R: 9; Knox: TC: 36 R: 31; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 36 R: 31; Pierce: TC: 18 R: 17; Rock: TC: 3, R: 2;