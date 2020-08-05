Five counties report new coronavirus cases

North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of five (5) additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district, according to a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, provided the following break down. She said one case in Cherry County is currently under investigation. One case in Holt County is due direct contact with a positive case and all close contacts have been contacted and asked to quarantine. One case in Knox County is due to community spread and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. One case in Pierce County is due to community spread and all close contacts have been notified and asked to quarantine. One case in Rock County is due to community spread and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.

Doolittle said the case count update as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. was 95 Total Cases (TC), 79 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). By county, they are as follows:

Antelope: TC: 19 R: 16, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 5 R: 3; Holt: TC: 13 R: 9; Knox: TC: 36 R: 31; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 36 R: 31; Pierce: TC: 18 R: 17; Rock: TC: 3, R: 2;

Tags

In other news

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world's 1st atomic attack

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world's 1st atomic attack

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, with Hiroshima's mayor and others noting as hypocritical the Japanese government's refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty.

Update: Live war ordnance discovered at museum

Update: Live war ordnance discovered at museum

The discovery of a grenade and other ordnance at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk prompted the Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad and Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to be called in Wednesday.

Five counties report new coronavirus cases

Five counties report new coronavirus cases

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of five (5) additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district, according to a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

Agreements should bring safety, new dollars

Agreements should bring safety, new dollars

HOUSTON — TC Energy Corporation announced Wednesday morning that Keystone XL has reached a project labor agreement with four leading U.S. labor unions that will inject hundreds of millions of dollars in middle-class wages into the American economy, while ensuring this pipeline will be built …