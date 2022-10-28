Five candidates are competing in the Elkhorn Valley Schools Board of Education election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Out of the five candidates only one — Ross Tegeler — is running for reelection. The rest of the candidates are Jerome Dittrich, Kerri Dittrich, Marykae Broberg and Sam Johnsen. Adam Wright, who was a candidate, died in late September but will still be listed on the ballot.
Many of the candidates are longtime community members of Tilden and have had children enrolled in Elkhorn Valley Schools.
Among the issues for the candidates, financial responsibility and effective educational programs remain top priorities.
Johnsen said his top issues in this race are financial stability, effective educational programs for all students and adequate resources that set students and faculty up for success.
According to Johnsen, he also wants to ensure adequate resources are available for education, athletic and extracurricular activities.
“I will advocate for quality academics, healthy students, quality facilities and responsible oversight of district finances. Ultimately, I will be a fresh voice,” Johnsen said.
Broberg said quality education is important for student success.
“More than that, though, is the opportunity for our administration, educators, staff and community to help shape our kids into people of strong character and help equip them to face the challenges ahead with integrity and virtue.”
According to Broberg, her intent of serving on the Elkhorn Valley Schools board is to help be a bridge between the voices of the administration, faculty, staff, students and community “to facilitate ways that we can best cooperate to grow our children, care for our educators and build our community.”
Kerri Dittrich said as a mother of two students attending Elkhorn Valley Schools, serving on the school board seemed like a great time to take on a more active role.
“We’ve had such a wonderful experience at Elkhorn Valley Schools so far,” Kerri Dittrich said. “To continue that experience, I know it takes a dedicated school board to offer support to staff and students and I’m confident that as part of the school board, I can help in that effort.”
The current members of the Elkhorn Valley School board are Sonet Smutny, Lucas Negus, Ross Tegeler, Mike Rood, Jenny Schutt and Tyler Tegeler.
Jerome Dittrich declined to participate in the Daily News’ election questionnaire, and Tegeler did not turn in his responses on time.