Five comedians will take the stage during the comedy showcase of the Great American Comedy Festival.
Now in its 14th year, the festival began in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son Johnny Carson, who hosted NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years. This year’s festival is set for Thursday through Saturday, June 15-17. Each night of entertainment will begin at 7 at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
Included in the showcase lineup are Michael Ian Black, Marcella Ageullo, Sean Grant, Danielle Perez and Tyler Rothrock.
Black is a multimedia talent who’s starred in numerous films and TV series and has written and directed films. He is a prolific author and commentator and regularly takes his comedy act on tour. He most recently starred in TV Land's “The Gaffigan Show” and Comedy Central’s “Another Period.” He’s reprising one of his iconic film roles in the upcoming second season of the Netflix “Wet Hot American Summer” series. His third stand-up comedy special, “Noted Expert,” was released on Epix.
Ageullo is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor who eagerly discusses a variety of topics. She’s well-known for her half-hour comedy special on HBO & HBO Max. Her debut album, “The Woke Bully” opened at No. 3 on the Billboard comedy charts.
She can be seen on Fuse TV’s second season of “We Need To Talk About America,” where first-generation comedians dissect American-centric topics and viral videos. Her stand-up can be seen on the second season of “2 Dope Queens” on HBO, as well as “Night Train with Wyatt Cenac” on STARZ.
Grant has been featured on TruTV's “Laff Tracks,” was a 2019 Just For Laughs New Face inductee. His stand-up sets have reached millions of viewers across various platforms. He also has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and has made guest TV appearances on “Meet the Browns” on TBS and “Maron” and “WTF Baron Davis,” both on IFC.
Perez — a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor and writer —was a 2021 Just For Laughs New Face. She’s known to some as the woman in a wheelchair with no feet who won a treadmill on “The Price Is Right.” Perez was a two-time “Stand Up NBC” semifinalist who will soon recur in multiple episodes of Gloria Calderon Kellett’s Amazon series “With Love” and has had recent recurring roles in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Special.”
Rothrock is a stand-up comedian and writer from Nazereth, Pennsylvania. His debut album, Tyler of Nazareth, opened at No. 8 on the Billboard comedy chart. He’s appeared at the New York Comedy Festival and also opened for Michael Che, Dave Attell and fellow festival alum Roy Wood Jr.
The comedy showcase will take place on Friday night during the festival at the theater. An adults-only late-night show will take place at 10 p.m. at The Stables in Norfolk. The festival also includes a kick-off with the family comedy magic show on Thursday and the festival gala on Saturday, which will star headliner Vicki Lawrence and four other comics to conclude the festival.
The Great American Comedy Festival is also made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. It is presented by Nucor Steel Nebraska, Nucor Cold Finish Nebraska, Nucor Detailing Center and Vulcraft Nebraska.
For tickets and information, visit www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com.