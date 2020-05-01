Four of the five candidates up for two Battle Creek City Council vacancies will advance to the general election in November.
Housing developments and improved communication between the city and its residents are among the top issues heading into the primary election.
Brent Nygren, Chris Prauner, Nicole Schacher, Dave Trudeau and John Hrabanek are the five candidates vying for the two seats.
Nygren was the only candidate to respond to the Daily News’ pre-election questionnaire.
Nygren — who has served on the council since 2013 after five years on the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission — plans to prioritize establishing flood control for housing growth and more businesses in Battle Creek.
“We need to establish flood control to keep from having a majority of the town from being placed in a flood zone,” Nygren said. “That would cause houses to have flood insurance that would likely keep people from building here. That would also save property damage.”
Nygren is an electrical contractor and received his degree in the electrical field from Northeast Community College.
He said the community needs future places for people to build new houses that would bring more people into Battle Creek and its school system.
He also prioritizes business developments and said the city needs to bring more businesses into the community. Nygren said this would be a difficult task because of how much business has gone digital, but there are service-oriented businesses that could work in the community.
He also hopes to find a manufacturing business and said that it would be beneficial to come up with a plan that the city can assist with in getting some type of available aid.
Nygren said of the challenges Battle Creek faces going forward, the most significant one is communicating with citizens about what the city is doing.
“Keeping people informed about what the city is doing is what the people expect the city to do,” Nygren said. “This is hard to accomplish, but we need to get the public to attend city council meetings to listen and ask more questions about what is going on. Possibly putting more information on the city’s website (would be beneficial).”