Many of the Battle Creek Public Schools Board of Education candidates are gearing up for harvest and the election at the same time.
Out of the five candidates, Tammy Bierman and Paul Kuchar are running for reelection. The three other candidates running for the board of education are Bo Brummels, Tom Leathers and Jaci Ricchio. Citizens may vote for three candidates at the polls.
Among the Battle Creek Public Schools candidates, transparency and responsible district spending remain important issues.
Brummels said he has the skills to listen to concerns, manage budgets responsibly and allocate resources that will help maintain and improve school programs.
According to Brummels, his top issues in this race are keeping the levy rate and property taxes at a reasonable rate and keeping open communication with the community, teachers and students at Battle Creek Public Schools. He also listed the district’s full class sizes as one of his top matters.
“I’m running for school board because I think this is a great way to serve our community,” Brummels said. “I want to be a part of helping Battle Creek Schools continue our commitment to excellence and grow in areas we may be weak in.”
Ricchio also listed ensuring district funds are spent wisely as one of her top issues. Other important matters she is running for include providing a safe and secure school and continuing to provide quality education for all students, as well as providing support to teachers.
Ricchio said she bases her decisions on Christian values and “strives to do what’s right.”
“Being honest is very important to me, and I value integrity,” Ricchio said. “I also have children in every stage of the school system. I am in touch with school activities and have a strong sense and real logic of the parent experience.”
According to incumbent Bierman, her top matters include continuing to establish the vision and standard for high student achievement and supporting all programs within Battle Creek Public Schools.
Bierman said as a farmer, it brought her “great joy” to see the FFA program reintroduced in Battle Creek Public Schools in 2020. However, Bierman said she also supports the school’s other programs, from sports to robotics.
“These programs give our students the feeling that they belong and allow them to grow as individuals to become mentors and successful citizens in society,” Bierman said.
Incumbent Kuchar also said he wanted to continue to support Battle Creek Public Schools’ programs. He also wants to see the school’s building project go through, he said.
Battle Creek Public Schools has a school building project underway, which was made possible by a $7.9 million bond that was passed in January.
Kuchar said as a farmer, he wants to represent the agricultural community on the school board. Kuchar said he wants to have an agricultural-based school that can keep young adults in the area instead of them moving away.
“I want to see our kids get the best education they can for the lowest amount of tax dollars possible,” he said.
Leathers said it’s important to him that all students receive the best education possible.
“I am running for school board because it is important to me to make sure that all of our kids receive the best education opportunities possible while supporting the parents, faculty and staff,” Leathers said.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.