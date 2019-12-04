Emerson lights

AT NIGHT, the lights help to make the park beautiful even when Mother Nature makes it dormant.

 BETH BONDERSON/COURTESY PHOTO

EMERSON — The 90-year-old Emerson City Park is decked out for the holidays this month with thousands of strings of lights on its fountain and many arches.

Ricky Hampson, president of the Emerson Betterment Committee, is in charge of the momentous task of organizing the vast project.

Community volunteers, including Emerson Middle School students, help put up the lights that cover the five arches located around the park and the fountain in the center of the park.

The Emerson Park is on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been decorated with donated lights since 1981 in recognition of the three counties that are in Emerson — Thurston, Dakota and Dixon.

