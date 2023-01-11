HUMPHREY — 401 Fitness is offering a personal touch.
Humphrey’s fitness center, located at 401 N. Third St., is working with professional trainer Mariah Klassen to provide exercise classes and personal training.
Classes and training began Jan. 3.
401 Fitness owners Zack and Susan Lindsley said partnering with Klassen is another way they can serve the community.
“Our overall goal is to bring fitness to the Humphrey area and give people an option, give it a big-city feel and still keep it low-key where everybody knows each other,” Zack said.
“We have a really great community, surrounded by small towns as well, and we want to help provide a healthier lifestyle,” Susan said.
Adding Klassen’s expertise enables 401 Fitness to offer more.
“The goal is to get people more excited about fitness, and some people don’t know how to quite get started and what direction to go, so Mariah has great experience, and she is going to help people get motivated,” Zack said.
Klassen worked out at the Norfolk Family YMCA and was approached by someone who wanted help, which led to her becoming a personal trainer.
“I got certified in Tabata, which is a more high-intensity interval training class,” she said. “Then from there it took off, they offered me a job and I worked there for eight years, and once I was doing that, I wanted to get my personal training degree, so I went to Northeast (Community College) and got my degree, and I was a personal trainer seven years there.”
Klassen began teaching classes in early January.
“I’ll be able to work with people to meet their personal goals. If they don’t know what to do, I can help them and make them feel more comfortable,” she said.
She has worked with people from age 16 on up and is able to apply what she knows to all levels of health and fitness.
There will be classes of 5-10 people at 401 Fitness from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For now, all the classes and training will be done in the current facility, but the Lindsleys have a goal of expanding to the north, opening up the facility to have more room for classes and training.
“We’ll see how this goes over, and if we continue to get the support we’re getting, we’ll probably do that sooner rather than later,” Zack said. “We’re looking at probably adding 2,000 to 4,000 square feet.”
401 Fitness opened Dec. 18, 2022, and business has been growing.
“We’ve been very blessed. Our memberships have been steadily gaining, and we haven’t had many people fall off,” Zack said.