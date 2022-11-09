Madison city councilman Rob Fite appears to have been elected as the next Madison mayor, unofficially defeating incumbent Alvin Brandl by a wide margin.
Fite, a nine-year member of the Madison City Council and a social studies teacher at Madison High School, earned 355 votes (72.3%) to Brandl’s 121 (24.6%). There also was one write-in candidate who received a vote.
Fite said the three most important issues to him are providing affordable housing, boosting economic development and building community involvement.
Fite has said he believes he can be someone to provide support for Madison residents and the efforts they make to help the city grow.
In the Madison City Council race, incumbent Rick Schommer and Brian Zessin, appointed to the council in 2020, were elected to two at-large spots. Schommer received 345 votes, while Zessin garnered 233. A third candidate, Greig Gronenthal, had 189 votes.
Since Fite was elected mayor, he will be able to appoint his replacement on the city council subject to approval from the council.
In other area races, Heath Mettler was elected as mayor of Battle Creek. He received 287 votes to 230 for John Bomar. Mettler will replace Barry Ponton.
For the Battle Creek Public school board, Tammy Bierman, Paul Kuchar and Thomas Leathers were elected. Bierman and Kuchar were both incumbents who had sought reelection in a race that saw five candidates looking to fill three positions.
In Tilden, Tom Nelson was elected mayor after beating out Shane Livelsberger, 277 votes to 33. Nelson will replace Mayor Leo Botsford, who chose not to run again.
In the Elkhorn Valley school board race, incumbent Ross Tegeler received 605 votes to secure reelection. Marykae Broberg and Sam Johnsen received 395 votes and 361 votes respectively to fill the remaining two positions on the board.
Newman Grove elected Jarod Adams as its mayor. And in the Newman Grove school board race, Jim O’Brien ran unopposed and was elected to an open seat. Tom Bagley also was on the ballot and was reelected to the city council.