Fishing derby to be held Saturday

Youths and their families are welcome to attend the Norfolk Lions Club’s annual youth fishing derby at Skyview Lake in Norfolk on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 3-13.
The Norfolk Lions Club wants to create and foster a family activity for the youths of Norfolk. This event is free, and preregistration is not required. Participants will need to bring their own gear. Prizes will be available for the four big fish categories: Catfish, bass, bluegill and big frog. There also will be one smallest-fish prize. Participants must be present to win a prize.