Youths and their families are welcome to attend the Norfolk Lions Club’s annual youth fishing derby at Skyview Lake in Norfolk on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 3-13.

The Norfolk Lions Club wants to create and foster a family activity for the youths of Norfolk. This event is free, and preregistration is not required. Participants will need to bring their own gear. Prizes will be available for the four big fish categories: Catfish, bass, bluegill and big frog. There also will be one smallest-fish prize. Participants must be present to win a prize.

Tags

In other news

WWII veterans return to Utah Beach

WWII veterans return to Utah Beach

ON UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — Looking at the vastness of Utah Beach, its sand blowing in strong wind and bright sunshine, made Robert Gibson's memory of D-Day even more vivid.

Foster Care Closet of Nebraska coming to Norfolk

Foster Care Closet of Nebraska coming to Norfolk

On Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, Foster Care Closet of Nebraska will be setting up a mobile closet at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk. Shopping will be available to all youths in foster care from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Fishing derby to be held Saturday

Fishing derby to be held Saturday

Youths and their families are welcome to attend the Norfolk Lions Club’s annual youth fishing derby at Skyview Lake in Norfolk on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 3-13.

Regional notes for June 6

Regional notes for June 6

Mission rummage sale to be held; Republicans of Wayne County to meet; Stuart community garden; Ricketts to have mobile office hours in the area; Street work to begin on Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue.