The City of Norfolk and JEO Consulting held a pre-construction meeting Wednesday for its First Street bridge, North Fork instream project.
During the hourlong meeting in the Norfolk City Council chambers, construction plans were discussed, including the schedule for the project.
Terry Mead, the construction engineer with JEO Consulting, said work would begin on Monday, July 18. United Contractors, the contractor for the project, will start working on the instream structures downstream of First Street bridge. The bridge is located off of Nebraska Avenue near Johnson Park.
Construction workers then will replace the First Street bridge with an added sidewalk system that will run underneath. People will be able to avoid the traffic on First Street by using the sidewalks underneath the new bridge.
United Contractors plans on finishing the underneath portion of the bridge before working on the top, said Chuck Kadlecek, the project manager with United Contractors.
Construction on the bridge will start in mid-October and end around mid-May. Meanwhile, the work on the river portion should be completed by March, he said.
According to Kadlecek, the paving of First Street will start sometime next spring. A total of 210 days have been allotted for closing First Street, which means it could reopen in mid-May.
The last section of the project will focus on the sidewalks, trail system and wetland mitigation, Kadlecek said.
Construction Engineer Pat Boyle said the First Street portion of the project is scheduled to close on Oct. 1. The detour will be going down Riverside Boulevard. and Benjamin Avenue.
According to Boyle, part of the trail near the First Street bridge is already closed, but people are still walking through it.
People crawl over the fence, someone else added.
“We’re closing First Street — there's trails and sidewalks, and we need to make sure that those are closed off to (stop) people walking through the construction site,” Boyle said.
According to Mead, the project has six milestones to accomplish, which are:
— Milestone 1: Each phase within Norfolk Avenue should be completed and open to traffic within 14 calendar days of closure commencing.
— Milestone 2: First Street should be fully open to traffic within 210 calendar days after closure or by July 15, 2023, whichever is earlier.
— Milestone 3: The instream substantial completion should be within 90 calendar days of achieving Milestone 2 or Oct. 15, 2023, whichever is earlier.
— Milestone 4: Trails/sidewalks should be fully open to traffic within 90 calendar days of achieving Milestone 2 or Oct. 15, 2023, whichever is earlier.
— Milestone 5: Wetland mitigation site grading/seeding should be completed by Oct. 1, 2023.
— Milestone 6: Complete all work by Nov. 1, 2023.
The Norfolk City Council approved the First Street project and the addition of a roundabout during its meeting earlier this year. The roundabout will be placed at the intersection of First Street and Braasch Avenue. United Contractors, which is based out of Iowa, was awarded the bid for the project in March for $9,337,720.