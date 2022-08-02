It’s called the Big Red Keno area, but it isn’t the focus of the area to be developed.
On Monday, the Norfolk City Council conducted a public hearing and voted 8-0 to declare a roughly 100-acre site, including undeveloped grassy area, blighted and substandard. That’s the first step necessary in qualifying for TIF (tax-increment financing).
Jeffrey Ray of JEO Consulting Group presented the study to the council during the public hearing.
The area is generally north and west of Highway 81 and Highway 275, including property up to parts of West Pasewalk Avenue.
Council members asked why the property is called “Big Red Keno” area when it includes other areas, including Sunset Plaza. Originally it was going to be called “Sunset Plaza,” but the people paying for the study had it named after them, Ray said.
TIF then may be used in any of the areas of the study, including a wetlands-type area near Big Red Keno at 2101 W. Pasewalk Ave. It is vacant property now.
Ray said he knows blighted and substandard can have some negative connotations, but it is the term used to qualify for TIF. With TIF, the additional property taxes may be used to pay for infrastructure for up to 15 years, although the amount of property taxes paid before the improvements continues to go to the taxing entities.
Ray said the study showed the area met nine of 12 criteria for blighted and substandard status, including average age of the commercial buildings being 44 years old, conditions of many of the buildings deteriorating and faulty lot layout.
There also are missing or poor sidewalks, incomplete streets and storm sewer inlets. The area had 45% of structures rated as deteriorating, including both commercial and residential properties.
Deteriorating means something the homeowners normally could not take care of on their own, such as missing siding or needed electrical work — not just paint.
Representatives of the developers said their plans are to build affordable housing units on the vacant property. It does need TIF to make it affordable and to have the project move forward, they said.
Once TIF is requested before the Community Development Agency and Norfolk City Council, more specific plans for the development will be shared.