Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 9 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&