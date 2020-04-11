NNPHD NDN

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported its first positive COVID-19 case in Wayne County, according to a release on its Facebook page. 

The patient is a man in his 70s and resides in Wayne County. He has been isolating at home since the onset of his symptoms, according to the release. 

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department will continue to investigate the situation to identify any close contacts who may need to be contacted and provided with appropriate isolation and quarantine guidelines.  

