Coronavirus NDN
AP photo

The first positive cases of COVID-19 in Pierce and Burt County have been reported.

The North Central District Health Department was made aware of the case in Pierce County on Thursday, the NCDHD said in a release.

The NCDHD has been investigating the case and assessing potential exposures to determine the next steps to take.

All close contacts have been identified and are in self quarantine. At present, the NCDHD believes the case is contained. 

Also on Thursday, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department received confirmation that a Burt County woman in her 70s tested positive for COVID-19, the ELVPHD said in a press release. 

The case is under investigation and household contacts are in self quarantine. 

The woman has a history of travel, and the case has not been determined to be community spread.

One possible exposure the public may have had with the virus was at the Tekamah Dollar General at around 11 a.m. on April 1.

This is the first reported case in Burt County and the tenth case in the Elkhorn Logan Valley district.

