O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of the first positive COVID-19 case in Holt County.
The person lives in Holt County but is in quarantine outside of the district, according to a press release Sunday evening from Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for North Central.
The case was exposed in a county outside of the North Central district and had not been in the district for a week and a half before the onset of symptoms.
All close contacts have been identified and contacted. The risk to the communities of Holt County from this positive case is none.
The NCDHD would like to reiterate to its district communities that although this case is outside of the county, district residents should still be cautious and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.
The NCDHD also reminds its communities it was announced from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts that new directed health measures for the NCDHD area will be in effect as of Monday, May 4. New guidance is available on the DHHS website as well as the NCDHD Facebook page.