A woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions is the first positive COVID-19 case in Madison County, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
As of Monday evening, 64 tests had been conducted in the Elkhorn Logan Valley service area, including 36 in Madison County. Of those 36, 25 have come back negative and 10 are pending.
“We have a plan, we’re working our plan and will continue to work our plan,” Ricketts said at his daily update with news media at the state Capitol.
As of Monday afternoon, Nebraska had 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The governor said Nebraska’s plan of attack against the virus was developed with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which has national experts on pandemics, and that the spread of coronavirus in Nebraska has been slower as opposed to states like New York.
The state’s plan, he said, does not include shelter in place orders, like those placed on residents of California, Illinois and other states, and restrictions should get no worse than those imposed in the Omaha area, which have led to the closure of sit-down restaurants and bars.
Still, Ricketts would not predict when things might get back to normal.
“I know we’re going to get back to normal at some point. I can’t tell you when,” the governor said, adding that slowing the spread of the coronavirus will prolong the period of restrictions.
In the Omaha area, the public health directive ordered there will be reviewed on April 30. It was sparked after two cases of “community spread” coronavirus — in which contact with the virus could not be traced to travel or contact with infected people — were found in Douglas County, which has 35 of the state’s 53 known cases.
* * *
