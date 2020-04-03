North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of the first positive COVID-19 case in Cherry County on Friday.

North Central District Health Department initiated contact investigations and was able to quickly determine this case is not due to community spread. It has been identified that this case is due to close contact with an individual who has tested positive with COVID-19 that is not in the NCDHD District. The person is at home in self-isolation.

North Central officials said to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 during these times, continue to cover your cough with a tissue and throw it away, or a bent elbow.

Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Practice social distancing by staying home, but if you need to go out, remain six feet from others.

