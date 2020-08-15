HUMPHREY — Construction of the RCUT near here is progressing on schedule.
Mike Steffensmeier, highway project manager for District 3, said the project to transform the Highway 81 and Highway 91 intersection is moving along as expected.
The project is in the first of four phases.
The first phase includes construction of the right turn lanes, expanded shoulder work on Highway 81 and permanent and temporary widening on Highway 91.
Steffensmeier said there will be one adjustment to the schedule. The lights at the intersection will be back in operation by Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
“We’re going to kind of switch gears once we’re done with Phase 1 and get all the electrical done, get all the lights turned on back out there before Labor Day. It was scheduled to be done concurrent with the rest of our schedule, but it’s safer for everybody to have those outside lanes closed while we do all that electrical work,” he said.
Phase 2 will include median work on Highway 81 and the construction of left turn lanes.
Phase 3 will involve shifting traffic on Highway 91 as work is done on the middle section of the highway.
Construction will end with construction of the median across Highway 91, raised medians on Highway 81 and minor finishing work.
He said traffic has been flowing well, and “I think reducing the speed out there has helped quite a bit. I think people are becoming more familiar with what’s going on out there.”
NDOT is planning to maintain a 60 mph speed limit following construction.
The NDOT said the RCUT is needed because of the history of right-angle crashes at the intersection, and an RCUT will reduce left turns and through-movement conflicts and has been shown to significantly decrease right-angle crashes on four-lane divided highways in other states where RCUTs have been built.
The NDOT said there would be room for large vehicles to maneuver through the RCUT. The main contractor is Paulsen Inc. of Cozad.