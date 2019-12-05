An event to raise money for area veterans will be happening Sunday at Skyview Park.
The Norfolk Disc Golf Club is partnering with Veterans for Vets by Dynamic Discs for the first Norfolk Veterans Memorial Disc Golf Tournament in what is hoped to become an annual event. Same-day sign-up for the tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a players meeting at 12:30 p.m., with the round set to begin at 1.
Tournament director Jesie Kohl, who himself is a veteran, wanted to provide an opportunity for disc golfers to compete in an organized event during the cold months, while still offering a chance for disc golfers without tournament experience to compete in an organized event and raising money for organizations tasked with serving veterans.
"I got into disc golf earlier in the year and then I came across Veterans for Vets, which is a brand-new thing this year nationwide," Kohl said. "They're promoting growing disc golf and raising money for our local veterans and I thought, 'Hey, that sounds like something I'm passionate about and would gladly get into, so I jumped on it.' "
After meeting with individuals who had run tournaments in the past and talking with city officials, the plans for a disc golf tournament were in full swing for Kohl.
"This event was put on as an idea to have during the winter months when a lot of people aren't really playing," Kohl said. "I tried to schedule it so people could have a fun event to come out to when we don't normally get to come out."
The tournament is divided up into these divisions: Advanced/Pro Male and Female; Novice Male and Female; and U.S. Veteran Male and Female.
There is a fee to enter each category, with 100% of the proceeds raised going to the Norfolk VFW Post 1644. The top three finishers in each division will be awarded trophy discs for their performances.
The disc golf course at Skyview Park has various distances to throw from ranging in difficulty, including A, B and C pads. Kohl said that on Sunday, all competitors will throw from the A pad, which is the easiest level.
"It's called a 'park course,' which means it's open and there aren't a whole lot of trees to hit," Kohl said. "It's very forgiving and it's an easy course to start out on."
Aside from the trophies, various businesses have donated prizes to the event for entrants to win, ranging from free pizzas, discs, coolers and a disc golf bag. Each entrant is also provided two discs upon attending the event, but they are not required to use the provided discs during the tournament.
Kohl included "1st Annual" when naming the tournament with the intention of holding the event around this time each year moving forward.
"Not only does it bring a fun round of disc golf for everybody, but it goes to a good cause," Kohl said.