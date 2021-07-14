The remains of a 25-year-old sailor from Atkinson soon will be laid to rest nearly 80 years after becoming the first Holt County casualty of World War II.
The memorial Mass for U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Louis James Tushla will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. He will be buried next to his parents, Peter and Susanna Tushla, in the parish cemetery.
Born on the family farm northeast of Atkinson on Feb. 13, 1916, Tushla was the fourth child of Peter and Susanna. He spent his early years working the fields and helping to tend the big gardens that made the Tushla name well-known in the Atkinson community.
He graduated from Atkinson High School in 1934. After graduation, he lived and worked in his hometown area and was employed at the Dvorak brothers farm southwest of Atkinson before joining the U.S. Navy, an experience he nearly missed.
On Nov. 2, 1939, Tushla applied for enlistment in the U.S. Navy, but he was rejected because of “infected tonsils.” After having his tonsils removed, the blue-eyed boy with brown hair and medium build made a second application as an apprentice seaman in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 1940. This time he was accepted and, by October of that year, he was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma in Hawaiian waters. His station of duty was in the main engine room of the battleship. He made rapid advancement in his rate and was a fireman 1st class by December 1941.
Because of some kind of a collision at sea, the USS Oklahoma was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when Japanese forces waged a surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941. The Oklahoma suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize.
In his final letter home, Tushla had written to say it was against Navy rules to give away particulars about the reason the Oklahoma had been moored and “any moves or happenings pertaining to the Navy” were supposed to be kept secret. But, he wrote, “If everything turns out all right, I’ll probably be seeing you next spring or summer, but will keep my fingers crossed.”
Instead, Tushla was among the 429 sailors and Marines lost.
On Dec. 20, 1941, his parents received a telegram from the U.S. Navy officially informing them that Tushla was missing in action. They waited in fear and anxiety for further word, sending a letter to the Navy on Jan. 20, 1942, stating, “We are terribly worried and would appreciate it very much if you could aid us in anyway. Could you tell us if the ship Oklahoma has been raised as yet, as we thought all along that perhaps he went down with the ship.”
His sister, Kathleen Tushla Deermer, also sent a letter to the Navy on Feb. 12, 1942: “We haven’t heard any more concerning him since then. Would you be able to give me any more information?”
A week later, the Tushlas received a message from Rear Adm. Randall Jacobs, chief of Navy Bureau, Washington, D.C., that said, “After exhaustive search it has been found impossible to locate your son, Louis James Tushla, Fireman First Class U.S. Navy, and he has therefore been officially declared to have lost his life in the service of this country as of December 7, 1941. The department expresses to you its sincere sympathy.”
A requiem high Mass was celebrated for him at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson on March 12, 1942. In April 1946, members of the John Farley Post 86 of the American Legion voted to change the name to the Farley-Tushla Post to honor the first Atkinson boy killed in World War II, as well as the first to lose his life in World War I (John Farley). Tushla’s brother, Lt. Harold Tushla, also lost his life in World War II.
In the days, months and years following the attack on Pearl Harbor, remains of 35 men lost aboard the Oklahoma were recovered. Tushla was not one of them. The unidentified remains of the other seamen were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, or “Punchbowl,” as “Unknowns.”
Over the years, advances were made in forensic techniques. Permission to exhume the graves of the USS Oklahoma “Unknowns” at the national cemetery was given on April 14, 2015, by Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work, because of these advances.
From June through November 2015, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel — in cooperation with cemetery officials — exhumed all remaining caskets associated with the USS Oklahoma at the agency and transferred the remains to its laboratories located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
In the forensics laboratory at Offutt, Y-chromosomal STR testing performed on remains were found to be consistent with the Y-STR profile of Dennis Tushla, a nephew of Louis Tushla. The laboratory analysis of the remains and the totality of the circumstantial evidence available established that the remains were those of Tushla. The official confirmation of the identification of the remains was made by the agency in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2020.
The U.S. Navy informed Tushla’s niece, Carol Tushla Samson, that the remains had been identified shortly after the official confirmation. In consultation with other family members, it was decided that the remains would be released from Offutt Air Force Base on July 15, 2021, to the Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.
Tushla’s remains will be escorted by the Legion Riders and family members from Omaha to Atkinson for a memorial visitation from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. There will be a 5 p.m. wake and 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Farley-Tushla American Legion Post No. 86 of Atkinson.