A woman in her 70s with multiple underlying medical conditions has died from COVID-19, marking Madison County's first fatality from the virus.
The woman died Wednesday, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said in a press release, and was previously confirmed as a COVID-19 case.
All of the woman's known community contacts have been reached and are in self-quarantine.
In addition to the death, another COVID-19 case was confirmed Wednesday in the county, also a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions. That case is being investigated.
In Cuming County, health department officials continued to investigate that county's first confirmed case, and all known contacts are now in self-quarantine. There were no public points of exposure.
This case was determined to be community spread and has not been linked to any known source of exposure.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department's district, which encompasses Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties, was placed under directed health measures Sunday, and gatherings will continue to be limited at least through May 6, unless otherwise extended.