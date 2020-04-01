NDN COVID-19 file

A woman in her 70s with multiple underlying medical conditions has died from COVID-19, marking Madison County's first fatality from the virus.

The woman died Wednesday, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said in a press release, and was previously confirmed as a COVID-19 case.

All of the woman's known community contacts have been reached and are in self-quarantine.

In addition to the death, another COVID-19 case was confirmed Wednesday in the county, also a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions. That case is being investigated.

In Cuming County, health department officials continued to investigate that county's first confirmed case, and all known contacts are now in self-quarantine. There were no public points of exposure.

This case was determined to be community spread and has not been linked to any known source of exposure.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department's district, which encompasses Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties, was placed under directed health measures Sunday, and gatherings will continue to be limited at least through May 6, unless otherwise extended.

Tags

In other news

Single siren to be tested

Single siren to be tested

NORFOLK — City of Norfolk siren maintenance will be happening on the Eldorado Road siren on Thursday, April 2, throughout the day. It will be the only siren tested, city officials said.

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.

Fifth-generation employee joins Appeara team

Fifth-generation employee joins Appeara team

Appeara, a family-owned business since 1916, has seen significant expansion in its 100-plus-year existence. In November, current Appeara president, owner and general manager Bob Dudley welcomed a member of the family’s fifth generation, Brandon Keech.