The first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron has been detected in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county district, the department announced Monday.
Other specimens of COVID-19 in the district are being tested to identify possible additional cases.
The health department, which includes Madison, Stanton, Burt and Cuming counties, said it had seen an uptick in COVID cases since August, although it did not reveal specific numbers.
With the arrival of omicron in the district, the health department said it expects to see the number of positive cases increase.
“We encourage the public to avoid large gatherings, particularly those in enclosed spaces, wear a mask and continue their efforts to get vaccinated or receive their COVID booster,” the department said in a statement on Monday.
Elkhorn Logan Valley and state health officials continue to study COVID variants and cases in vaccinated individuals to better understand the impact on individual health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its quarantine and isolation guidance on Dec. 27 for those who test positive for COVID. The CDC’s updated guidelines state that people with COVID should isolate for five days and, if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), isolation should be followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
The CDC also updated quarantine recommendations for those who were exposed to COVID but haven’t gotten tested following exposure. For exposed individuals who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine), and not yet boosted, the CDC is now recommending quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure, the CDC said.
The updated guidelines exist as keys to help manage the spread of the virus, while also recognizing the need for people to maintain their daily lives, the health department said.
Melanie Thompson, the health department’s emergency response coordinator, encouraged residents of the district to take the necessary actions in helping limit the spread of the virus.
“We expected the omicron variant to show up in our health district and have been planning for it,” she said. “Though not 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
The health department operates COVID vaccine clinics in Norfolk, West Point and Tekamah three days a week. Those looking for more information on vaccines are encouraged to visit the department’s website at elvphd.org.