With Independence Day approaching, the Norfolk Fire Division is reminding residents to use caution and good judgment when shooting fireworks.
Shooting fireworks can be dangerous if used improperly, and residents are encouraged to buy and shoot only fireworks that you have purchased in Nebraska.
Transportation of fireworks from out of state is illegal, even if they are legal fireworks in Nebraska, and could result in confiscation and a fine. When discharging fireworks, residents are advised to read and follow the directions on the product and have adult supervision.
The Norfolk Fire Division recommends always having a water hose or bucket of water ready in case a fire occurs, especially with the dry conditions this year. Remember to look up for any overhead obstructions, which can alter the path of the fireworks’ effect if they hit an obstruction.
Also the fire division urges residents to remember: “If you blow it up, please pick it up” to reduce litter.
The City of Norfolk has an ordinance that allows for discharging of fireworks from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. starting Saturday, June 25, including from 8 a.m. until midnight on Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4.
Questions about fireworks sales or discharge should be directed to the Norfolk Fire Division at 402-844-2050.