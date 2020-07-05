In other news

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice cooled off plans for a concert in Texas after taking considerable heat for an event that sought to gather hundreds of fans in one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots.

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

The U.S. headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control that could determine the trajectory of the surging coronavirus outbreak.

July 3 rainfall amounts

Norfolk received some much needed moisture early Friday morning. Around 5 a.m. a thunderstorm was reported that brought a north gust up to 23 miles per hour and dumped around .78 of rain in an hour, according to the National Weather Service. 

Quarantine-free travel from U.K. to Cyprus to start Aug. 1

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ beleaguered tourism sector got some good news after the government announced on Friday that travelers from the U.K. will be allowed entry into the east Mediterranean island nation next month without having to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine.