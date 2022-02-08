Dry conditions, high winds and high February temperatures have put much of the eastern half of the state at a dangerous risk of fire.
The National Weather Service in Valley subsequently issued a red-flag warning from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for most of eastern Nebraska, and most area fire departments have issued burn bans until further notice.
The counties of Madison, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax and Dodge are all in the warned area. Most eastern Nebraska counties are considered at a high risk of fire even if they hadn’t been placed in a red-flag warning.
A red-flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either presently occurring or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm weather can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Several area fire departments, including Norfolk, Stanton, Pierce and Madison, initiated burn bans until the region receives much-needed moisture, according to Mike Frohberg, Stanton County emergency manager. Burn permits won’t be issued until further notice, he said.
Capt. Landon Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said it’s imperative for area residents, especially those who live in rural locations, to obey burning restrictions while they’re in place.
“Fires can really get out of control in these types of conditions,” he said. “Small fires have the potential to spread really fast.”
Grothe offered some additional tips to help limit the potential for fires while the risk remains high:
— Avoid burning materials in burn barrels.
— Avoid discarding cigarettes out the window of a car while driving.
— Farmers should try to avoid driving in cornfields and grass fields, as dry corn stalks and grass can get stuck inside some of the equipment (exhaust pipes, catalytic converters).
— Avoid grinding and torching.
— Have at least one person on standby while farm equipment repair work is being done.
If someone feels a fire has any potential to get out of control, Grothe said, they should call 911 right away instead of trying to extinguish the fire themselves.
As for firefighters, more in-depth planning is completed during periods of time when the risk of fires is high.
The Norfolk Fire Division checks each of its grass rigs every morning to make sure they are clean and immediately available to respond to a fire scene, Grothe said.
The department normally keeps one of its several rigs at a local shop as backup, but that rig has been temporarily moved from the shop to the department’s secondary station to be ready for use at a moment’s notice.
Grothe said that while mutual aid plans are always in place, the department has more thorough discussion as to who should be called for mutual aid once a fire call comes in.
“We’ve got more in-depth plans in place,” he said. “You always want to be as prepared as you can be with the conditions the way they are.”
Northeast Nebraska already has seen its share of fires in rural areas since Sunday. Crews from six departments responded to a large fire Sunday afternoon at a feedlot about 5 miles south of Norfolk. Several dozen hay bales and a shed had caught fire, and firefighters were on scene until about 4 p.m. Monday.
About 3 p.m. Monday, Hoskins/Woodland Park was dispatched to a grass fire along a ditch near 563rd Avenue and 848th Road northwest of Hoskins.
Around the same time Monday, Pierce Fire responded to a grass fire near Highway 81 and Highway 98, about 7 miles northwest of Pierce.
Winds out of the northwest on Tuesday were expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Relative humidity levels were expected to be as low as 23%, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs in Norfolk were expected to reach near 60 degrees on Tuesday. High risks of fire will still be present even when the red-flag warning expires, officials said.