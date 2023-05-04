213 N. 10th St. fire

LIGHT SMOKE originated from a Norfolk home at 213 N. 10th Street briefly during a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The Norfolk Fire Division made quick work of a house fire about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on North 10th Street.

Capt. Lannce Grothe said firefighters were dispatched to 213 N. 10th St. for a house on fire, with first arriving units seeing light smoke and no flames coming from the structure.

It took about 19 firefighters and five rigs about 10 minutes to control the fire and another hour and 45 minutes to overhaul the structure, Grothe said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. The property is estimated to be worth about $160,000 and sustained $50,000 of damage to the structure and $25,000 to the contents, Grothe said.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska Public Power District, Hadar Fire and Black Hills Energy.

No firefighters nor civilians were injured, Grothe said.

