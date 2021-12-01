Flames were reportedly visible at the roof of Hy-Vee West ahead of the noon hour on Wednesday.
Firefighters from the Norfolk Fire Division could be seen extending a ladder to the southwest side of the grocery store building, with smoke visible from the roof of the building about 11:45 a.m.
Jesse Romero, store manager, said shortly before noon that he wasn’t sure what caused the fire but that it had started in the kitchen. All employees had exited the store, he said. Between 20 and 30 employees could be seen standing in the parking lot at noon.
A couple of Norfolk Police Division officers were directing traffic away from the area, and firefighters also were instructing customers to exit the building. Four rigs and one ambulance were in the store's parking lot as of noon. In addition, firefighters could be seen on the roof ventilating the building.
Tim Wragge, Norfolk's fire chief, confirmed that the fire started in the kitchen area, subsequently activating a nearby hood system. The hood system successfully put the fire out, Wragge said.
The fire marshal entered the kitchen area about 12:20 p.m. and was working to determine the cause of the fire. Employees and customers were let back inside the building at the same time, and the store was set to return to normal operations in all areas except the kitchen.
The fire marshal's investigation will determine how much damage the kitchen sustained, but had it not been for the hood system's successful activation, Wragge said, damages "would have been a lot worse." Nobody was injured during the incident, he said.
A representative of the Salvation Army who was ringing bells outside the door said he heard the alarm go off inside the store. About 30 seconds later, he saw employees swiftly exiting the building, he said.