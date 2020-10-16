Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a home at 2304 Eastwood, No. 3, in eastern Norfolk on Friday afternoon.
According to people on scene, smoke was coming from under the siding of the home early Friday afternoon. Firefighters removed sections of the siding, cut a hole in the roof and were hosing down the structure’s interior.
On Friday morning, the neighboring residence, No. 4, was severely damaged by a fire. It is not known what connection there is between the fires, if any, at this time.
A fire was reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday. The fire at 2304 N. Eastwood, No. 4, included firefighters from Woodland Park, Hadar and Norfolk. The structure was fully engulfed.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire for more than an hour before it appeared to be under control as heavy smoke began to dissipate. The roof and walls on one half of the structure were almost entirely gone while the other half also appeared to be heavily damaged. Most of the interior was also damaged.
More details will be shared as they become available.
Correction, 4:22 p.m.: A previous version of this article stated that the fire occurred in Woodland Park. The article has been corrected.