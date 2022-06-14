Semi fire

NORFOLK FIREFIGHTERS responded to the scene of a semi fire at 904 S. 20th St. in Norfolk on Monday.

 Courtesy/Lauren Wagner

The cause of a semi-truck and trailer that caught fire on Monday afternoon in Norfolk is under investigation.

Lt. Brock Soderberg of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were called on Monday at 2:26 p.m. to 904 S. 20th St. for a semi-truck and trailer on fire.

First arriving units saw significant smoke and fire coming from the refrigeration trailer, which contained food and paper products, Soderberg said.

Initial crews encountered the fire on the outside of the trailer, along with smoke and fire inside of the trailer, he said.

It took about 15 firefighters and four rigs about 10 minutes to control the fire and another 60 minutes to overhaul the trailer.

The semi-truck and trailer is estimated to be worth about $210,000 and sustained $150,000 of damage to the structure and $20,000 to the contents inside of the trailer, Soderberg said. The semi-truck is owned by Reinhart Transportation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Street Division.

There were no firefighters injured and no civilians injured during the incident.

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainian authorities are still trying to evacuate some wounded residents, a regional official said Tuesday.

Grant being applied for to help update shelter

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District is assisting Bright Horizons in an application for a grant that — if awarded — will help update a building with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and room for COVID social distancing.

How gardeners can control pests and also protect pollinators

Picture this: You’ve planted some milkweed, bee balm or California lilac, and you’re delighted to see bees and butterflies fluttering about your garden. You feel good about nourishing pollinators and love the life those plants attract to your yard.