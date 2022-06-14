The cause of a semi-truck and trailer that caught fire on Monday afternoon in Norfolk is under investigation.
Lt. Brock Soderberg of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were called on Monday at 2:26 p.m. to 904 S. 20th St. for a semi-truck and trailer on fire.
First arriving units saw significant smoke and fire coming from the refrigeration trailer, which contained food and paper products, Soderberg said.
Initial crews encountered the fire on the outside of the trailer, along with smoke and fire inside of the trailer, he said.
It took about 15 firefighters and four rigs about 10 minutes to control the fire and another 60 minutes to overhaul the trailer.
The semi-truck and trailer is estimated to be worth about $210,000 and sustained $150,000 of damage to the structure and $20,000 to the contents inside of the trailer, Soderberg said. The semi-truck is owned by Reinhart Transportation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Street Division.
There were no firefighters injured and no civilians injured during the incident.