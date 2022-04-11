Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to a grass fire west of Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge said multiple units responded at 11:05 a.m. to the fire, which is on 550th Avenue, about 4 miles west of Norfolk.
When asked if there were any injuries, Wragge said the fire is now being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk could not immediately be reached for comment, but sheriff’s deputies were on the scene as of Monday noon.
Wragge said that about 20 minutes after personnel were called to the fire, there was a multiple vehicle accident at 13th Street and Prospect Avenue in Norfolk. Nobody had to be transported from that accident, and no fire apparatus were involved in the accident, he said.