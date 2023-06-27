The Norfolk Fire Division had to put out a dumpster fire on Monday.

Capt. Lannce Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division said the fire division was notified at 1:33 p.m. by an employee of a neighboring business that the dumpster behind 810 W. Norfolk Ave. was on fire.

The first arriving unit saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the dumpster. Initial crews encountered moderate smoke and flames coming from the interior of the dumpster, Grothe said.

It took about five firefighters and two rigs about three minutes to control the fire and another 23 minutes to overhaul the dumpster.

The cause of the fire was undermined, Grothe said.

The dumpster is estimated to be worth about $5,800 and sustained $200 of damage to the structure. The property is occupied by NP Mart. Nobody was injured.

Tags

In other news

Newman Grove offers sessions for residents to plan

Newman Grove offers sessions for residents to plan

NEWMAN GROVE — Newman Grove residents and stakeholders are invited to attend one of two open houses centered on reviewing the results of the community’s recent survey and planning for its next stages of growth and development in the next 10 years.

Four graduate from drug court

Four graduate from drug court

On June 16, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program graduated four participants. Supreme Court Justice William Cassel was present to celebrate the graduates.

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Nebraskans are invited to hear from Gov. Jim Pillen during a two-day fly-around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the governor will talk abo…