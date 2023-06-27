The Norfolk Fire Division had to put out a dumpster fire on Monday.
Capt. Lannce Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division said the fire division was notified at 1:33 p.m. by an employee of a neighboring business that the dumpster behind 810 W. Norfolk Ave. was on fire.
The first arriving unit saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the dumpster. Initial crews encountered moderate smoke and flames coming from the interior of the dumpster, Grothe said.
It took about five firefighters and two rigs about three minutes to control the fire and another 23 minutes to overhaul the dumpster.
The cause of the fire was undermined, Grothe said.
The dumpster is estimated to be worth about $5,800 and sustained $200 of damage to the structure. The property is occupied by NP Mart. Nobody was injured.