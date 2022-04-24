NORFOLK — A field fire south of Norfolk required 81 firefighters and 30 rigs to be put out Saturday evening.
Capt. Lannce Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division issued a press release in which he said initial crews encountered heavy smoke and moderate flames when they were dispatched to a cornfield near the intersection of 835th Road and 553rd Avenue.
Grothe said it took firefighters an hour and a half to control the fire and another hour to overhaul a tree line. The cause of the fire was undetermined, he said, and there were no injuries.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Fire, Battle Creek Fire, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue and Stanton Fire.
Grothe said due to the dry conditions throughout the state, smokers are reminded to not discard cigarettes out of their vehicles or park on road edges in tall grass.