806 Sixth St. fire
Daily News/Aaron Beckman
Norfolk Fire and Rescue dealt with a small fire at 806 Sixth St. late Monday night.
 
The building's residents were first alerted to the fire by a neighbor, they said. 
 
When first responders arrived on scene, there was smoke inside the building and a small fire on the outside, said Capt. Scott Bonsall.
 
Fire and rescue workers were able to put the fire out using a minimal amount of water, Bonsall said. Damage was estimated to be less than $500. 
 
Bonsall said the fire began when some kind of ashtray located outside the building caught fire and ignited some of the building's siding.

