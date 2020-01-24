A man's body was found inside a home on Blaine Street in Norfolk after a fire at the residence Friday morning, according to police.
At 9:55 a.m., a postal worker was walking by the house and saw smoke, police Capt. Chad Reiman said. The postal worker called 911, and firefighters encountered a fire and heavy smoke upon arriving at the scene. Firefighters had to cut through the roof and an exterior wall to put out the fire.
Authorities were working to identify next of kin late Friday morning.
Norfolk Fire Chief Scott Cordes said the fire was contained about mid-morning.
Streets were blocked off from Park Avenue to Pasewalk Avenue, and citizens were asked to avoid the area.
It was unknown how the fire started.
Information will be updated as it is made available.