The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a fire call at the Norfolk Transfer Station on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived around 2 p.m. After two hours, the situation appeared to be under control. Smoldering piles of brush and compost were extinguished and firefighters were cutting down dead trees and clearing brush from the scene.
Witnesses on scene said the fire was caused by a controlled burn that spread to nearby trees. Gusty northwest winds appeared to fan the fire.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Stanton County Rural Fire Department and the Norfolk Rural Fire District.