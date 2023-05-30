409 Logan St. fire

A garage fire at 409 Logan St. spread to the house and through the attic space. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, but firefighters remained at the site for two hours afterward.

A Norfolk firefighter suffered minor injuries at a garage fire over the holiday weekend.

Capt. Landon Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said in a press release that a firefighter sustained a minor injury and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services after personnel were dispatched to 409 Logan St. in Norfolk for a garage fire at about 8:54 a.m. Sunday.

The first responders to arrive on the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from an attached garage. The fire had spread into the house and through the attic space, Grothe said.

All residents had evacuated the house.

Grothe said crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, and it was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The house and garage required extensive overhaul because of the fire spreading to the attic. The Norfolk Fire Division stayed on the scene for two more hours doing salvage, overhaul and investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Grothe said.

No injuries to residents or bystanders occurred, but firefighters did have to rescue an animal from the fire.

In addition to the Norfolk Fire Division, Norfolk Police Division, Hadar Fire and Black Hills Energy assisted as the scene, as well.

