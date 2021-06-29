Fire still burning in bottom of canyon

Rain, lightning and strong winds last week created a 5- to 6-mile-wide fire that is under control but still being fought in Holt and Boyd counties in North Central Nebraska.
The fire in the river bottom between Turkey Creek and Brush Creek in northern Holt County and south of Butte is challenging firefighters from O'Neill, Atkinson, Stuart, Chambers, Ewing and Spencer, along with fire departments from Butte, Naper, Ainsworth, Bassett, Page, Orchard; and Lake Andes, Fairfax, Burke, Bonesteel and Wagner, South Dakota. The fires were caused by lightning last Wednesday.
The Spencer Fire Department initially contacted the Lynch Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid when it received a report of a fire. Then Lynch contacted Niobrara for help when Lynch received a report of fire in the Lynch area, which turned out to be a false alarm, allowing the Niobrara fire department to return to Niobrara, according to local fire chiefs.
The wind was so strong blowing the smoke and dirt that it made it difficult to see where to drive. As there are few roads in the area, the firefighters had to make their own roads across pastures to fight fires north of Eagle Creek and west of Midway.
“There was so much smoke, it was pretty much chaos for quite a while,” said Roger Angus, Spencer fire chief. “We especially want to thank the public for the donations of the food, water and drinks. It was really appreciated.”
After midnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning, the O'Neill firefighters were also busy putting out bales on fire and answering ambulance calls. Meanwhile, firefighters left in the South Dakota towns of Fairfax, Burke, Bonesteel and Wagner were also busy fighting fires in their respective communities.
Starting south of Spencer and burning an area from east of Highway 11 and almost reaching Highway 281, and crossing the Niobrara River twice, the fire destroyed two buildings and 6,500 to 7,000 acres of pastures and grasslands. To date the total number of cattle that perished is unknown.
There has been no loss of human life or injuries.
Boyd County Sheriff Chuck Wrede estimated the dollar amount of livestock lost would be well over $100,000.
The firefighters pretty well knocked the fire down and kept a careful watch on Wednesday night; however, the flames flared up the following day. By Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, it was necessary to deploy National Guard helicopters to fight the fire.
Members of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Holt County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol were on hand to control traffic and keep the public safety out of the way while firefighters sought to extinguish the fire.
“Basically the fire is now out except down in the canyons, which can't be fought, and the firemen have turned the job of keeping watch for flareups over to the landowners. If the fire would get beyond their control they will request help from the fire departments,” said Deb Hilker, Holt County emergency manager.
Rain was received late Sunday afternoon in the area measuring anywhere from .20 to .90 of an inch, which should help cool down the area.
Information from the Nebraska Army National Guard indicated that two helicopter crews and support personnel were directed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to provide additional aerial firefighting capabilities, which came at the request of local authorities.
Eleven soldiers were deployed Thursday evening from the Army aviation support facility in Grand Island with one CH-47 Chinook helicopter, one UH-72 Lakota helicopter and one fuel truck.
Severe weather last Wednesday afternoon and evening produced lightning strikes believed to have sparked at least 20 fires, according to Seth Peterson of the Nebraska Forest Service.