PLATTE CENTER — A house in rural Platte Center is considered a total loss following a fire late Monday afternoon.
At about 5:15 p.m. Monday, the Platte Center Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene near 355th Street and Central Highway, about 5 miles northwest of Platte Center, for a house on fire on an acreage.
By the time firefighters arrived, the house, which is located about 35 miles south of Norfolk, was fully engulfed in flames, said Troy Brandt, Platte Center’s fire chief.
The house was owned by Kelli Ganskow, who said she was driving home from work in Norfolk when the fire started. Ganskow said she was southbound on Highway 81 near Tarnov around 5 p.m. when she noticed heavy smoke from a fire in the distance. Around that time, Ganskow said, her father had called her to tell her that her home was engulfed in flames.
Ganskow’s 20-year-old son, Ryder, was inside the home when the fire started, but he was able to escape after grabbing a few of his personal belongings. Ryder had thought about retrieving a few more things from the house, Ganskow said, but shortly after he exited the home, it became completely engulfed.
Firefighters from Platte Center, Humphrey and Monroe were on scene for about three hours, Brandt said. An investigator from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived about 8 p.m. to investigate, he said.
Ganskow said she had a burn pit behind her home and started a small fire on Sunday afternoon. The investigator told her that an ember may have blown toward the house and never stopped burning, eventually causing the fire. Dry conditions and windy weather were believed to have contributed to the severity of the fire, Ganskow said.
A dog and a cat were inside the house when the fire started, Ganskow said. When her son exited the home, the dog ran through an open door and made it out safely, but the cat was still unaccounted for Tuesday morning, she said.
Ganskow and her son were left with almost nothing except the clothes on their back and a burn box with important documents. The two are staying with her parents who live nearby, and they are waiting on an insurance company to assess damages and property loss. Ganskow said she grew up on the acreage and built her house on the land in 1998.
“We’re starting from ‘ground zero,’ ” she said. “My son has a hoodie and a couple other things, and I’m down to a T-shirt and jeans. His baby pictures — a lot of important things to us — are gone. But, thankfully, we’ve got great support.”