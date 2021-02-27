A fire caused several thousand dollars of damages and hospitalized one person Friday afternoon.
The Norfolk Fire Division responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment at 800 S. 18th St. at about 6 p.m., according to a press release from the Norfolk Fire Division.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke and heard alarms going off. When they first entered the apartment, they found heavy smoke but no heat or flames.
Twelve firefighters got the fire under control in about five minutes and spent another 30 minutes overhauling the structure.
They identified the cause as food left unattended on the stove.
One civilian was transported to Faith Regional Health Services after being injured in the incident.
The property is estimated to be worth $900,000 and sustained $1,000 of structure damage and $2,000 in damage to the contents.
No firefighters were injured. The Norfolk Police Division assisted the firefighters.