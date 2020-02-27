Fire in Bloomfield

The Daily News has learned that a fire has broken out at Michael Foods in Bloomfield. It is believed that the barns that house the company’s poultry division are a being affected by the blaze. This is a breaking news situation. We will deliver more information as updates become available.
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A missing Florida jet skier took refuge in a stilt house after he lost his water scooter attempting to save a bird caught in a wire.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Crews scrubbed everything from money to buses, military bases were on high alert and quarantines were enforced Wednesday from a beachfront resort in the Atlantic to a remote island in the Pacific, as the world worked to halt the fast-spreading virus that for the fir…
BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said Wednesday that new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An employee opened fire Wednesday at one of the nation's largest breweries in Milwaukee, killing five fellow workers before taking his own life, police said.
HARTINGTON — You could say Austin Creamer is prepared for his calling.
Another area bank is throwing its financial support behind Northeast Community College’s plans to enlarge and enhance agricultural facilities on its Norfolk campus.
As fundraising auctions go, this one is a little out of the ordinary.
LINCOLN — An O’Neill tomato greenhouse operation agreed Wednesday to pay a $400,000 fine as part of a deal to plead guilty to conspiracy to harbor undocumented immigrants.
