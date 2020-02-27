Fire Action

The Daily News has learned that a fire has broken out at Michael Foods in Bloomfield. It is believed that the barns that house the company’s poultry division are a being affected by the blaze. This is a breaking news situation. We will deliver more information as updates become available.

Tags

In other news

Fire in Bloomfield

Fire in Bloomfield

The Daily News has learned that a fire has broken out at Michael Foods in Bloomfield. It is believed that the barns that house the company’s poultry division are a being affected by the blaze. This is a breaking news situation. We will deliver more information as updates become available.

World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China

World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Crews scrubbed everything from money to buses, military bases were on high alert and quarantines were enforced Wednesday from a beachfront resort in the Atlantic to a remote island in the Pacific, as the world worked to halt the fast-spreading virus that for the fir…

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said Wednesday that new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California.