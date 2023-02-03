1223 Koenigstein Ave. fire

MEMBERS OF the Norfolk Fire Division enter a home on 1223 Koenigstein Ave. on Friday morning to extinguish an attic fire.

 Norfolk Daily News/Amber Fehrs

No one was injured in a Norfolk house fire Friday morning.

Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched after the homeowner called and reported smelling smoke and hearing crackling.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke emitting from the roof and determined that an electrical fire had broken out in the attic.

The firefighters pulled portions of the ceiling down to access the attic and extinguished the fire quickly.

The resident who reported the fire was the only one home at the time and was uninjured. Additionally, no firefighters or bystanders were injured.

Damage to the residence was limited to the attic.

Questions asked about transit at board meeting

The Madison County Board of Commissioners and Joe Smith, county attorney, asked questions of the North Fork Area Transit during a presentation on Tuesday. The following are some of the questions that were asked and the responses.