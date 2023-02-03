No one was injured in a Norfolk house fire Friday morning.
Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched after the homeowner called and reported smelling smoke and hearing crackling.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke emitting from the roof and determined that an electrical fire had broken out in the attic.
The firefighters pulled portions of the ceiling down to access the attic and extinguished the fire quickly.
The resident who reported the fire was the only one home at the time and was uninjured. Additionally, no firefighters or bystanders were injured.
Damage to the residence was limited to the attic.