The Norfolk Fire Division is reminding residents to use caution and good judgment while shooting fireworks to celebrate the nation’s birth.
Norfolk has an ordinance that allows for discharging of fireworks from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. from Sunday, June 25, through Monday, July 3, and from 8 a.m. until midnight on Tuesday, July 4.
Fire marshal Sean Lindgren said in a press release that shooting fireworks is fun as long as everyone remembers that fireworks are explosives and can be dangerous if used improperly.
Buy and shoot only fireworks that you have purchased in the Nebraska, Lindgren said.
Transportation of fireworks from out of state is illegal, even if they are legal fireworks in Nebraska, and transportation across state lines could result in the loss of fireworks and a fine. When discharging fireworks, always read and follow the directions on the product and have adult supervision while enjoying the fireworks, Lindgren said.
The Norfolk Fire Division recommends that those shooting fireworks always have a water hose or bucket of water ready in case a fire occurs. Remember to look up for any overhead obstructions that can alter the path of the fireworks’ effect if an obstruction is struck.
Also please remember that “if you blow it up, please pick it up” and help keep Norfolk beautiful, Lindgren said.
The Norfolk Fire Division wants everyone to have a safe and happy Independence Day holiday.
Questions about fireworks sales or discharge should be directed to the Norfolk Fire Division at 402-844-2050.