The Norfolk Fire Division is reminding residents to use caution and good judgment while shooting fireworks to celebrate the nation’s birth.

Norfolk has an ordinance that allows for discharging of fireworks from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. from Sunday, June 25, through Monday, July 3, and from 8 a.m. until midnight on Tuesday, July 4.

Fire marshal Sean Lindgren said in a press release that shooting fireworks is fun as long as everyone remembers that fireworks are explosives and can be dangerous if used improperly.

Buy and shoot only fireworks that you have purchased in the Nebraska, Lindgren said.

Transportation of fireworks from out of state is illegal, even if they are legal fireworks in Nebraska, and transportation across state lines could result in the loss of fireworks and a fine. When discharging fireworks, always read and follow the directions on the product and have adult supervision while enjoying the fireworks, Lindgren said.

The Norfolk Fire Division recommends that those shooting fireworks always have a water hose or bucket of water ready in case a fire occurs. Remember to look up for any overhead obstructions that can alter the path of the fireworks’ effect if an obstruction is struck.

Also please remember that “if you blow it up, please pick it up” and help keep Norfolk beautiful, Lindgren said.

The Norfolk Fire Division wants everyone to have a safe and happy Independence Day holiday.

Questions about fireworks sales or discharge should be directed to the Norfolk Fire Division at 402-844-2050.

Tags

In other news

Skyview Lake concert fundraiser headed toward 12th year

Skyview Lake concert fundraiser headed toward 12th year

The Norfolk Rotary Club’s grandest fundraising event of the year, the Music in the Park concert series, is en route to host its 12th rendition of the series at Skyview Lake on four different dates this summer, all of which will last from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Russia-backed officials say explosion damages bridge

Russia-backed officials say explosion damages bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion damaged a bridge that is one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine's mainland, Russia-backed officials said Thursday, while Ukraine's prime minister appealed for patience as Kyiv's armed forces move ahead with their closely watched counteroffensive.

Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal

Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Islamic extremists drove up to the American missionary's home in Niger under the cover of evening, gunning down two guards who stood watch. Jeff Woodke recalls seeing the muzzle blasts and hearing the screams before being thrown into a pickup truck that then sped away.