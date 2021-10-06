In observance of Fire Prevention Week, the Norfolk Fire Division will be holding an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Norfolk Public Safety Training Facility, 301 E. Benjamin Ave.
At the open house, there will be multiple demonstrations and activities, according to a press release.
“Fire Prevention Week is something we truly look forward to each year,” said Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge. “Having another opportunity to interact with the public and stress fire safety in the home is very important to us. Fire prevention is a year-round effort, and we are excited to share some new things this year with those in attendance.”
Fire Prevention Week also serves as a great time to check smoke alarms to determine their age. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Residents should consider installing a carbon monoxide detector in their home as well.