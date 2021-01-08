At about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue for a vehicle on fire, said Lt. Trever O’Brien in a press release.

First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the vehicle, according to the release. It took seven firefighters and three rigs about 10 minutes to control and extinguish the fire, O’Brien said, and another 10 minutes to overhaul the vehicle prior to an investigation.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident, O’Brien said. The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division.

