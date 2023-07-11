Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to the Norfolk Community Solar facility located off South 49th Street and West Norfolk Avenue. A caller had reported that there was a fire at the solar farm caused by a possible lightning strike.
Trever O’Brien, Norfolk’s assistant fire chief, said firefighters did not encounter any fire or smoke once they arrived at the scene. He also could not confirm whether lightning struck anything at the facility but added that any potential damage could likely be attributed to the storm.
The fire division sent crews back out to the solar farm Tuesday morning to conduct further investigation, he said.