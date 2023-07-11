Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to the Norfolk Community Solar facility located off South 49th Street and West Norfolk Avenue. A caller had reported that there was a fire at the solar farm caused by a possible lightning strike.

Trever O’Brien, Norfolk’s assistant fire chief, said firefighters did not encounter any fire or smoke once they arrived at the scene. He also could not confirm whether lightning struck anything at the facility but added that any potential damage could likely be attributed to the storm.

The fire division sent crews back out to the solar farm Tuesday morning to conduct further investigation, he said.

In other news

Dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska

Dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Bodies of dozens of children who died at a Native American boarding school have been lost for decades, a mystery that archeologists aim to unravel as they dig in a central Nebraska field that a century ago was part of the sprawling campus.

Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once

Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once

Schools in New Delhi were forced to close Monday after heavy monsoon rains battered the Indian capital, with landslides and flash floods killing at least 15 people over the last three days. Farther north, the overflowing Beas River swept vehicles downstream as it flooded neighborhoods.