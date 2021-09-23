The Norfolk Fire Division was recognized with the “Pro Patria” award on Wednesday for its commitment to promoting military service among its firefighters.
The award is presented by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) state committee each year to one small employer, one large employer and one public sector employer in its state or territory.
Recipients are selected based on “great support to National Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard or Reserve.”
The Pro Patria is the highest level award that may be given by an ESGR state committee, said Mike Navrkal, a retired major general in the National Guard and current chairman of Nebraska’s ESGR committee.
Navrkal said the Norfolk Fire Division should be proud to be recognized with “such a prestigious award.”
“You do so much for Norfolk. I’m honored to be around such an esteemed group,” Navrkal said. “It takes everybody here to support the men and women in uniform, and you all do such an exemplary job of that. You make Nebraska proud.”
The fire division was nominated for the award by Bryce Hinrichs, a full-time firefighter at the department and a sergeant with the Army National Guard.
Hinrichs recently returned from deployment to the Middle East. He joined the military straight out of high school in 2009 and has served on the Norfolk Fire Division since 2016.
“The fire division has stepped up with unwavering support, led by former Chief (Scott) Cordes and Chief (Tim) Wragge,” Hinrichs said. “This goes beyond, ‘Thank you.’ The officials here have worked diligently to support military service.”
Brig. Gen. Gary Ropers also was present for Wednesday’s award presentation. Ropers has served in the Nebraska Army National Guard since 1981.
“I’m truly blessed to be here today with a great group of men and women who support those who serve their communities from here and abroad,” Ropers said.
Wragge, who took over as Norfolk’s fire chief on Sept. 1, credited Cordes for helping establish a healthy culture of military support and coordination when he was chief.
“We fully understand why we support things like this, and it’s because, as Chief Cordes would always say, it’s the right thing to do,” Wragge said. “It’s a true sacrifice from service members and their families, and it’s pretty cool to watch. It’s easy for us to do this part here.”
Several local firefighters and staff members at the fire division were also present for Wednesday’s presentation, including other members who have served or are currently serving the National Guard or Reserve.
The Norfolk Fire Division also was nominated for the Employer Support Freedom award. Navrkal said more than 3,400 entities were nominated for the award nationally, with 140, including Norfolk, selected as semifinalists.
“It’s clear that you’re one of the best of the best in the country,” he said.